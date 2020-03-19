Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
If you spend any amount of time on social media these days you’re likely familiar with the popular Fred Rogers meme that gets circulated during times of crisis in which he remembers his mother telling him to “look for the helpers.”
Much like Mister Rogers’ mother’s intent at the time, the meme is intended to soothe fears and redirect our thinking toward positivity during times of upheaval and despair. Sometimes, it may even encourage people to become “helpers” themselves.
As the country moves into uncharted territory thanks to COVIDA-19 quarantines, school closings, and limited access to modern conveniences we are noticing once again as “the helpers” come to the forefront of our daily lives.
In this global pandemic we see our frontline healthcare workers, epidemiologists, and infectious disease experts as the everyday heroes in the effort to limit the spread of the Coronavirus and effectively treat those who have already contracted the disease. It’s very similar to when a natural disaster strikes, we see police officers, firefighters, first responders, and organizations such as the Red Cross as the most obvious helpers to restore normalcy to affected areas.
