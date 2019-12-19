Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I recently sat in a room with around 60 of my Casella colleagues in a meeting of the Recycling, Organics, and Resource Solutions teams. The people in the room represented about one-tenth of the more than 500 people who work in those three lines of businesses, which are tasked with finding a higher and better use for what has traditionally ended up in our waste streams. They are Casella’s fastest-growing lines of business and represent customers in more than 40 states cutting across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional population segments.
Part of the exercise that day was to tell the group how long we had been with the company. The experience with the company represented in that room exceeded 650 total years and ranged from less than a month to over 30 years. Total years of industry experience no doubt well exceeded those numbers. I knew I was surrounded by talent, but this really brought it home for me.
Through their tireless efforts, Casella has helped countless customers move closer to their zero waste goals. For example, Hypertherm in Lebanon, N.H. has achieved greater than 98 percent zero waste, sending just 1.8% of their waste stream to landfill, through their work with Casella. Dozens of colleges, universities, and healthcare facilities, including several in New Hampshire, rely on Casella to help them exceed their sustainability goals year after year and more than 150 municipalities throughout New Hampshire are served by the company. Recently, Casella was featured on a nationally televised program as one of the only companies in the industry that has made recycling both economically and environmentally sustainable in an ever-challenging global marketplace. Casella has also signed on as a non-exporter of residential plastics, with our employees committing themselves to find domestic markets for recycling commodities. Why? Because it is the right thing to do, even though it was certainly not the easiest.
To say these people are the experts in the room for any zero waste or resource management discussion is an understatement. That is if they are allowed to be in the room.
