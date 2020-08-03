I was recently asked to provide a reaction concerning a highly publicised letter from a Vermont colleague. I have great respect for all of Vermont’s superintendents. We share similar and different challenges. We are in this together.

Everybody in Vermont, in our country, in the world, is working to navigate through the pandemic. The Vermont state motto, Freedom and Unity , begs us to have the freedom to make decisions, and unity to be on the same page. A contradiction at best, how can we simultaneously have both?

As superintendent, every week I am reminded of legislation, guidelines, regulations and rules. Everything from bathrooms and water fountains to science classrooms and governance. As my colleague points out, we are given “guidance,” then each local district has the opportunity to interpret the guidance as best fits their community. At this time the guidance can not answer all questions.

The Kingdom East faculty, staff and leadership team spent their final two weeks to the 2019-20 school year working together on plans for opening school. They did not, however, look at the operational, health or political components of this. They focused on the love of learning and engagement — in our new reality. Reading, writing, math, science. Technology based. Student focused. This summer we received pallets and pallets of books, new books, to dive into. And dive into reading and learning we shall!

