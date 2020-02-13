Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
“There’s nothing like 40+ degrees and raining to say Happy Holidays in New England!” Sadly, it has been a recurring family greeting of late. As someone who loves the outdoors in all seasons with a special affinity (some say obsession) to snow and skiing, this weather makes me cringe, and honestly, fight back tears of sorrow.
Growing up low-income in a small rural town, I was never able to afford the true luxury of skiing. At the time, I did not know what I was missing. Regardless I was still fortunate to spend endless hours playing outside – blossoming my intrinsic connection to the rural landscape as well as my fascination for all creatures. I didn’t need all that ‘stuff’ we couldn’t afford.
Without going into too much detail, I’ll just say it was not always easy. However, I’ve learned and continually work to embrace the powerful notion that vulnerability is bravery. My experiences have driven me to find work as an advocate for the communities and natural environments of Vermont.
Part of my work includes serving on the Board of Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR), a statewide, nonprofit business association whose mission centers on People, Planet, and Prosperity. After years taking action on climate in the energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors, I recently delved into the world of transportation, which makes up the majority of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions. Both energy expenditures as well as energy burden – or one’s annual spending on energy as a percentage of income – for transportation, are higher in Vermont relative to money spent on thermal or electricity costs. Vermont is a rural state and people who live in rural communities have to drive farther to commute to work and school, for recreation, and for all of the regular daily tasks that are part of a full and vibrant life. Our long commutes mean higher household expenses and increased carbon emissions.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.