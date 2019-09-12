On Sunday, as I was on a morning run, I was greeted by residents sitting on the porch of the St. Johnsbury House on Main Street, with a cheerful “Good morning young lady”. The friendly words brought a smile to my face, primarily because I’m not young, but because these residents make our town feel small, safe and connected.
For the past few years, the St. Johnsbury Academy sign shares with us some impressive statistics about their students. This month it reads: “41 Towns, 11 States, 30 Countries, 1 Community”. The message always concludes with “1 Community”. Students from many diverse backgrounds arrive on campus to contribute to the creation of a community.
A community is commonly thought of as a group of like-minded people with a common purpose. I would like to believe that the Northeast Kingdom is a community. It’s important to consider our common purpose. I believe our community values our members. I believe that it is our responsibility to help those who need it. I believe that those who can must act for those who cannot.
Catamount Arts created a community of concert goers once again this summer at Dog Mountain. On Sunday, Northeast Kingdom Community Action held a food donation drive at the concert. I had the opportunity to address the audience. I choose to share with them some staggering statistics regarding the impact of proposed rule changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP offers nutritional benefits to supplement the food budget of income eligible households.
Recently, I heard Sean Brown, Vermont Deputy Commissioner, Economic Services Division, testify to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Child Poverty and Strengthening Families on these proposed rule changes that deeply impact households that receive broad-based categorical eligibility for SNAP benefits. Broad-based categorical eligibility is a provision used by our state to help 3SquaresVT reach households that are working and may have slightly higher incomes but significant expenses. There are 3 major changes. Households will be subject to a resource or asset test up to $3,500. This means any savings or assets will be regarded and counted as resources and will make families ineligible. The allowable gross income will reduce from 185% Federal Poverty Level (FPL) to 130% FPL for some households. Additionally, the allowable net income will be reduced from 130% FPL to 100% FPL. Under these rules, approximately 4,619 Vermont children would no longer be eligible for SNAP. An estimated 13,366 Vermonters will lose benefits. This will negatively affect free school meals and eligibility for other income eligible assistance programs.
The spirit of “1 Community” was evident in St. Johnsbury last weekend at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and at the Out of the Darkness Walk in Newport. As “1 Community” from diverse socio-economic experiences, we need to come together in support of those who are facing food insecurity. The SNAP rule changes are devastating. Your voice is critical. Please visit the Food Research & Action Center website: (https://frac.salsalabs.org/comment-on-trump-cat-el-proposed-rule/index.html) to share your public comment by September 23rd.
Jenna O’Farrell is the executive director of Northeast Kingdom Community Action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.