This week there are 126 people experiencing homelessness staying at four properties in the Northeast Kingdom. Currently, there are 97 adults and 29 children. Prior to March 16th, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, in partnership with Northeast Kingdom Human Services, operated a 10 bed, congregate setting, seasonal shelter. We believed that this shelter met the community’s needs. We were wrong, and our “mess is our message” so to say.
It was a common misunderstanding that our 10 bed shelter was attracting guests from other communities. This misunderstanding perhaps made some believe that we did not have individuals experiencing homelessness here in our community. We certainly do. An increase in people needing safe, secure housing came as a result of the State of Vermont dropping eligibility requirements to obtain emergency shelter. Prior to COVID-19, many people were considered precariously housed. Meaning that they did not meet the Housing and Urban Development definition for literal homelessness: “individuals or family who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence”. This means if you are sleeping on someone’s couch, or your family is “doubled up” with another family, or you are allowed to sleep at a relative’s home, you are not considered homeless. These types of arrangements exist throughout the Northeast Kingdom where people are innovative and resourceful. Neighbors help neighbors. During a pandemic though, you may not necessarily welcome additional people into your home. Therefore, people were asked to leave or left on their own, causing themselves to become homeless.
126 of our friends and neighbors are now in need of affordable, safe, permanent housing. Homelessness is a circumstance that has to do with many factors that exceed housing. Homelessness is about community, security, equity and access. The pandemic has cast a light on one area in the NEK that needs serious attention. Now is the time to acknowledge that we have a problem and we must work together to generate solutions and opportunities.
Today, it still feels foreign to me how the phrases “social distancing”, “congregate recovery sites”, “surge sites”, “personal protective equipment”, “essential employees” have integrated themselves into my vocabulary. How is it that now I, and many of you, seamlessly and confidently speak of such unfamiliar things? We teach virtually and upload to Facebook. We learn how to “Zoom”, “WebEx”, “Skype”. These are technical changes. They require the application of new skills. When problems happen, they can be solved with relative ease. We have done this swiftly and successfully. Addressing deep, structural issues, like homelessness, require a different approach. We must stretch our beliefs and adapt our systems to include all members of our community. This work is not easy and happens over time. This work is inclusive and expansive.
