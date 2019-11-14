People need people. Social connectedness is vital to our survival as a society. Thriving communities embrace all members through relationships, opportunities, places and spaces that are safe, nourishing and affirming.
Liz Dozier worked as a turnaround principal at two struggling high schools in Chicago. Confronting issues of social, economic and racial equity were central to her work. Ms. Dozier asked the following questions: “Do you love the people you serve? Do you trust the beauty and genius of those you serve?” Really think profoundly about these questions. These two questions challenge the beliefs of a community. Loving those that need the most is culturally transformative in our communities. We must examine the inequity that exists within our community. It is honorable, fair and just to serve those in need.
Sometimes people are looking for permission to love. In loving, you open your heart and mind to divergent ideas and possibly opposing values. The concept of behavioral economics speaks to responding to others based on how they are rather than how you think they should be. An example of this is how one thinks about people experiencing homelessness. Homelessness is a condition. Homelessness is not a person. The factors that lead to homelessness are very personal and often temporary. Loving a community member who is homeless means meeting them where they are, listening to their story, and supporting their journey. It does not mean imposing your mental map of homelessness on to their story.
This leads to Ms. Dozier’s second question: “Do you trust the beauty and genius of those you serve?” Our neighbors are the experts of their own lives. Their experiences are important, relevant and contribute to the success of our community. Strong, vibrant, thriving communities solve their problems. They organize from within, they empower residents, and they advocate for change. Transformative communities welcome diversity, celebrate differences, and consider every voice. The most dynamic and innovative solutions to local problems are answered by those who are directly impacted and deeply invested.
When my child was young and was met with information that he didn’t want to hear, he would simply cover his ears with his hands and state defiantly “I don’t want to hear that.” Unfortunately, we need to hear things we don’t want to hear. Once we have the courage to truly hear that which we are tempted to avoid, we can start to reflect and consider the responsibility to engage in action.
At the end of the day, no one is coming to town to solve our problems. At Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA), we are incredibly fortunate that we have many dedicated community partners and opportunities for collaboration. We must break out of our silos, join together, and initiate civil discourse. Our work aligns to the Promise of Community Action shared by all our national partners: Community Action changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities, and makes America a better place to live. We care about the entire community, and we are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other. In order to fulfill this commitment, at NEKCA, we proudly can answer Ms. Dozier’s questions: we love those we serve and genuinely trust in the beauty and genius of all.
Jenna O’Farrell is the executive director of Northeast Kingdom Community Action.
