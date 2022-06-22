Please join us in recognizing and celebrating Pride Month! Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA), Umbrella, and the St. Johnsbury Community Hub encourages your support in creating a welcoming and affirming community. Pride is important to the LGBTQQIAPP+* community and their allies. Pride is a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, uplifts LGBTQ+ voices, recognizes the work of LGBTQ+ advocates, and supports LGBTQ+ rights.
We celebrate Pride Month in June to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising that began on June 28, 1969 and continued for six days. The LGBTQ+ protests, referred to as the Stonewall Uprising, were a response to a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, in New York City’s Greenwich Village. This was not the first time the establishment was under attack. Homosexuality was illegal in every state except Illinois. June 28th was the first time the LGBTQ+ community resisted and fought back.
Today, there are over 200 anti-trans bills introduced across our country, transgender people are murdered at an alarming and disproportionate rate, queer books are being banned, and the Equality Act has yet to pass in every state. We need safe spaces now more than ever. We know as a community we can elevate our efforts to embrace our LGBTQ+ friends in an equitable, inclusive and accepting way.
You are invited to join us in welcoming and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in a few ways:
Attend a Neighbor Up Night conversation on St. Johnsbury being a welcoming and safe community at the St. Johnsbury Community Hub, 438 Railroad Street, on Thursday, June 23rd from 5:30-7:00,
Stop by the St Johnsbury Community Hub on Friday, June 24, between 4 and 7 p.m. for Pride activities, and visit www.HRC.org. for more about the LGBTQ+ community.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.