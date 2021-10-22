Who remembers the fruity, taffy-like candy called Now and Later? According to the manufacturer, Ferrara Candy Company, the clever name suggests you can enjoy the candy Now and save some for Later. I had another thought, if you try to chew them you now run the risk of pulling out your fillings; best to let the candy slowly dissolve in your mouth - later. Either way, the name allows for some space between the now and the later. Throughout the pandemic, there has been much thinking about our current and future states. One thing that has been a consistent concern is the lack of affordable, safe permanent housing and the increasing number of Vermonters living in hotels. Now, the housing crisis in the NEK is still happening and we need a community supported plan before it gets too far into the later.
In April of last year, I wrote an opinion piece entitled “COVID-19 and Homelessness in the NEK”. I reported that 126 of our friends and neighbors were in need of housing. I explained that homelessness is a circumstance that has to do with many factors that exceed housing and that homelessness is about community, security, equity and access. I shared how the pandemic has cast a light on one area in the NEK that needs serious attention. I stated that now is the time to acknowledge that we have a problem and must work together to generate solutions and opportunities.
Unfortunately, that now has become our later. Eighteen months later, the Northeast Kingdom now has just over 90 individuals living in hotels and 122 on the Coordinated Entry list. As defined by the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness, Coordinated Entry is a process that ensures people experiencing a housing crisis have fair and equal access and are quickly identified, assessed for, referred and connected to housing assistance based on their strengths and needs.
Community members and organizations have been working strategically with each other. We have been leveraging resources, both financial and human capital, in developing innovative supports. New funding has made it possible to bring property online, offset the cost of significant repairs for landlords, provide debt remediation for utilities arrearages and rental assistance. The Vermont State Housing Authority reports that approximately 463 households throughout the Northeast Kingdom have received over $1.8 million in assistance.
Even with the available resources, we still have a problem to solve. And the problem is actually much bigger now than it was before. From the start of the pandemic, the State’s General Assistance program dropped many eligibility requirements and worked as a local partner in extending hotel stays to those experiencing homelessness regardless of their situation. With the reinstatement of eligibility criteria, many were asked to leave the hotels. These individuals are still homeless. They are primarily homeless because there is a serious lack of safe, affordable, permanent housing throughout the Northeast Kingdom. Our housing partner, Rural Edge, reports a less than 1% vacancy rate.
Additionally, there is not a shelter option in the Northeast Kingdom. Prior to the pandemic, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, in partnership with Northeast Kingdom Human Services, operated a 10 bed, congregate setting, seasonal shelter. We believed that this shelter met the community’s needs. Now, the Northeast Kingdom has exceeded this capacity and is in need of developing shelter options to serve individuals and families. Community organizations continue to supply people experiencing housing insecurity with tents when they are ineligible for a hotel stay. Subsequently, people are finding alternative, temporary shelter for themselves and their families that is not necessarily safe.
The best remedies for community problems come from community developed solutions. Residents throughout Vermont have created innovative, flexible approaches to end homelessness in their communities. We have demonstrated throughout the NEK through mutual aid efforts that neighbors can support neighbors through difficult circumstances. We value the relationships we have with each other. We need all of us NOW to generate ideas and answers to end homelessness in our community. On Tuesday, October 26 at 6:00, you have the opportunity to be part of a conversation on housing insecurity and better ways to support our friends and neighbors who are experiencing issues maintaining safe, affordable, permanent housing in Caledonia County. Please join community members from the Caledonia-So.Essex COVID-19 Response Team on Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87368375071 ) in being part of the solution!
Jenna O’Farrell is executive director at Northeast Kingdom Community Action.
