At this point, if you haven’t had COVID-19, know someone who has, or have had your ‘new normal’ routines become drastically impacted, consider yourself blessed! The Omicron variant has arrived and it is bringing a new host of symptoms. As the daily case rates climb throughout the nation and the state of Vermont, our need for continued vigilance is ever-present, even as our stamina may be declining. Vermont public health officials expect the Omicron wave to pass by early February.
Since March of 2020, as individuals, families and communities, we have joined together and have been able to implement short-term solutions to the immediate crisis in front of us. The State of Vermont launched and maintained the hotel voucher program for the unhoused. Food distribution sites were increased through the Vermont Everyone Eats program and the Vermont Food Bank. The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program has dispersed over $3.5 million to 700 plus participants in Essex, Caledonia and Orleans counties. These programs have been critical in providing support for the most vulnerable Vermonters.
As I reflect on what we know now that we didn’t know in March of 2020, I’m not sure I feel a whole lot more optimistic for our own personal health and safety or for those benefiting from the support initiatives. Short term solutions sometimes do not yield long term gain. Personally, for example, we wear masks, we upgrade our masks, we wash our hands, we stay 6 feet apart, we take our temperature, we get tested, and we get vaccinated (three times). And some of us still contract COVID-19. Recommendations for quarantining and stopping the spread are near to impossible for many of us to follow. What does quarantining look like for a home with one parent? According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, 33% of Vermont’s children are living in single-parent families. With one adult responsible for caring for the children, running the household, and perhaps even trying to work from home, an entire household could test positive very quickly.
We may feel discouraged, although we don’t give up. We listen to guidance and keep trying to do our part personally. Beyond taking care of ourselves, there is an urgent need to take care of others in our community. We still have a major problem in the NEK regarding housing solutions for our housing insecure and unhoused community members. Living in a hotel is not a long-term solution. Despite the ongoing local efforts by both the Caledonia-So Essex and the Orleans-No Essex Continua of Care, there are 153 adults and 55 children under 18 currently experiencing homelessness in the NEK. Despite the incredible efforts of many landlords and RuralEdge to bring units online, we do not have a community level strategy. Zoning regulations, rural geography and transportation issues are the real barriers in moving forward with developing future opportunities to combat homelessness.
There are some ways you can get involved. On Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the virtual State House will hold the annual Homeless Awareness Day and Memorial Vigil. This link has more information about the event that will be streamed live on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/2HaunHmXY.
Locally, the members of the NEK Continuum of Care are holding demonstration events to raise awareness. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 21 tents will be erected in Newport at the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center and North Country Hospital with the help of students from the North Country High School Alternative Program. In Lyndonville you will see tents at the Darling Inn and Olivia Place. And, there will be tents in St. Johnsbury at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital and at Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging. Each site will have signs displaying thoughtful questions and facts about housing insecurity in our region.
Demonstration events are important vehicles for social change. Upon viewing the tents, people may have a reaction in the moment. They may be taken aback by the intention of bringing a sometimes invisible issue into public preview. We are hoping that those feelings may lead to action. Each one of us can contribute to a solution. Ending homelessness is a community problem. If you would like to learn more about our Continuum of Care Coalitions or are interested in joining us-please reach out to Joy Ely at jely@nekcavt.org
On Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. you are invited to take part in a NEK community conversation on Housing Insecurity and Interrupting Homelessness: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83614438086. The discussion will focus on community will, sense of purpose and future planning. This week as we honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, please reflect on his words: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” Yes, we will continue to move forward. We will finish strong and together.
Jenna O’Farrell is the executive director of Northeast Kingdom Community Action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.