A few Sunday mornings ago I met Frank Ricco* (not his real name). I had stopped at a remote ATM machine in a town in Massachusetts, close to the Vermont border. Frank emerged from behind an adjacent building that looked abandoned. Upon seeing the Vermont license plate, Frank approached and asked where in Vermont I was from. He started to share with me his idyllic recollections of growing up on a family farm in Southern Vermont. The story quickly shifted to dark memories of severe abuse and neglect that ultimately led to a lifetime of addiction and periods of homelessness.
This encounter was a stark reminder that we all live very close to the edge of one day waking up in the same situation as Frank Ricco. What really separates any of us from the devastating impact of a significant family crisis, catastrophic event, natural disaster, war, etc.? Some may feel deserving of their comfort, having spent a lifetime effectively managing finances or resources, developing a well cultivated system of social capital, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and experiencing positive health outcomes. This could result from careful planning or just plain luck. But what if the unimaginable occurred, and it was all gone tomorrow?
I believe that everyone is unconditionally entitled to be treated with dignity and respect and worthy of love and safety. I’m pretty sure that most people would agree with this statement. It’s actually the space between the having of good intentions and the lack of actionable behavior where things fall apart. As Antoine de Saint-Exupéry expressed, “A goal without a plan is just a wish.” We have a whole lot of wishing happening in our world today. Now is the time to start doing.
Throughout the Northeast Kingdom, many groups made up of elected officials, service organizations and concerned residents have gathered to discuss the needs of our friends and neighbors who are currently unhoused and are challenged with housing insecurity. We have an urgent need for region-wide solutions and shared responsibility among municipalities and agencies to address this challenge. Today, there are close to 100 adults and 39 children living in hotels in Caledonia, Orleans and Essex counties.
Our most immediate need is the establishment of two regional warming shelters before the next winter. We seek an NEK-wide dialogue to coordinate and share responsibility for this initiative, and we must work together immediately and effectively to ensure that everything is in place by Fall 2022. The continued use of hotels will not be an option in the future, and we cannot continue to center our efforts around St. Johnsbury or any single community; this needs to be a region-wide effort.
Frank Ricco told me he hopes to come back over the Vermont border someday to play Bingo in Brattleboro. He won big there once. Hope is powerful. Although, hope alone floats on dreams. Let us now together turn dreams into strategy and actionable steps to address a community problem. Please join legislators, town leaders, law enforcement, and agency representatives for a convening facilitated by Jen Carlo, NEK Collaborative, to begin to plan where and how to establish regional shelters on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.; Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86545693520?pwd=VlpIdmE5TTIwNUQwMFJMZVR5NXBnZz09
Jenna O’Farrell is executive director for Northeast Kingdom Community Action.
