Mazungu, mazungu sasa hoja.. SASA HOGA,” the man yelled. I could not remember hoja in Swahili, but sasa meant now. As people teemed toward me, I followed suit. From the back of the rickety school bus, I leaped out the emergency exit onto the savannah. Five guards, all under the age of 18, with camouflage fatigues, AK-47s and uzis, pointed at the sixty-five Africans and three Americans as we lined up and emptied our packs and suitcases on the parched grass. They looked through our belongings to be sure we had no weapons. Then, hakuna matata, nenda salama (no problem, go in peace). Boarding the bus we rode through potholed dirt tarmac roads, past burnt out tanks, (wildlife, plains, acacia trees, mountains, beautiful people) bombed buildings, and eventually reached our destination.
My position in rural Uganda at Ibuga Refugee Settlement was working with women to develop economic schemes to sell crafts. As a cynical, rebellious youth, I did not like our country, shunned government, politicians, business and anything that represented authority. I considered myself libertarian. I was in Africa to do good in the world, and escape America. What I realized from this time is that I loved my country. Cynicism morphed to the realization that we have the best democracy in the world. In some cases one does not realize this without the perspective of a ruthless dictator, Idi Amin, being overthrown by a revolutionary guard of young soldiers. The same soldiers who searched my belongings to “keep the peace.” Their nascent democracy paled in comparison to my home in America.
Earlier this week as I listened to speeches from the Senate floor, watched video clips and images of the actions by Americans — incited by our sitting leader. I could not help but wonder, “What is wrong with us? Where has civility, dignity, reality, truth, leadership, respect, gone?” I thought of other countries, ruthless actions, war, and our peaceful (mostly) nation. We are plagued by an illogical state of affairs that is our own cultural making. I never thought I would see so much bitter anger, hypocrisy, hatred, distrust and violence. Fueled by rage clicks on social media platforms. We can not become a nation, like the Uganda I visited, that changes leaders through violence. We must change this American course.
I hold respect and appreciation for everyone who is reading this. You are important. You make a difference. You can change the lives of neighbors, friends, strangers, their outlook, their understanding, their possibilities for success. You are the key to changing the world, one interaction, one day at a time. We must lean into this moment, think and reflect on the importance of how we relate to each other. Each small moment. Listening. Allowing everyone to feel heard, practicing civil discourse. Kindness. We must, as we pass through this year, in our small communities in Vermont, acknowledge disenfranchisement, and listen. May we all help move forward in the small intentional ways we communicate our kindness and need for a civil, peaceful democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.