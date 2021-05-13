Individuals with disabilities are an untapped resource in our local communities and are vastly underrepresented in the workforce. 1990 heralded the passage of Title One of the Americans with Disabilities Act which protects individuals with disabilities from discrimination in the workforce and promotes inclusion. However, employers often still have misconceptions and fears about hiring persons with a disability. Many employers have concerns about potential costs of accommodations, but most disability accommodations cost little to nothing at all. In fact, hiring someone with a disability can result in a business becoming eligible for the $2,400 Work Opportunity Tax Credit. Misconceptions about disabilities and an individual’s ability to work are another factor when in reality, inclusion in the workforce creates stronger morale, higher rates of employee retention, and less absenteeism. Additionally, multiple studies have also concluded that consumers look upon businesses that hire individuals with disabilities more favorably.
While individuals with all types of disabilities are underrepresented in the workforce, some of the most significantly impacted are those with serious mental illness. Individuals with physical disabilities are twice as likely to find employment in their communities as opposed to those with mental illness. According to a study by the NH Department of Health and Human Services, 45% of all persons with serious mental illness cite fear of stigma and discrimination as the number one reason why they are afraid to seek employment., We, as a community, have the ability to enact social change, eliminate barriers to employment, remove the stigma of mental illness, and create a more inclusive workforce in our region of the state.
Henry Ford once said, “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” The Individual Placement Services -Supported Employment Program at Northern Human Services is built around the concept that everyone can obtain meaningful employment. Currently, the IPS – Supported Employment Program at NHS has sites at four of our community mental health centers; Conway, Wolfeboro, Berlin and Littleton. We serve all of Carroll and Coos counties and seventeen towns in upper Grafton county. NHS is committed to helping individuals become part of their communities through work. Supported Employment is an evidenced-based practice embedded in services for individuals with serious mental illness and it is available to clients meeting certain criteria at NHS. Roughly 22% of people with serious mental illness are employed, but that number jumps to 60% when someone is engaged in a vocational program such as IPS – Supported Employment. One of the principles of our program is Zero Exclusion. Simply put, Zero Exclusion means that no one else has the right to determine whether a person is “ready to work.” If that individual says they are ready to work, then they are ready to work.
Individuals with serious mental illness who work have decreased rates of hospitalization, are less symptomatic, and less likely to use substances. The Supported Employment program also offers pre-employment supports, benefits counseling and unlimited follow along support. Follow along supports are whatever an individual might need in order to be able to maintain employment such as: helping someone speak with a supervisor to explain a disability; practice relaxation strategies to decrease symptoms, and assisting someone with getting on a regular schedule. While these supports are specifically provided to our clients, we are also a resource to the business community as we can help problem solve any issues that may arise on the job. We also spend quite a bit of time in the business community networking and building relationships so that we can find jobs that best match our clients’ interests and we like to work with local businesses to help them meet some of their hiring challenges.
The pandemic has created hiring difficulties for many local businesses, and it is my hope that businesses begin to see the value of the untapped resource that individuals with disabilities present. No one should ever be denied the opportunity to shine, to learn new skills, or to flourish doing work they find enjoyable and meaningful. Work really matters!
If you are interested in learning more about how you might collaborate with Northern Human Services please contact us.
Jennifer Taylor is the Regional IPS-Supported Employment Coordinator for Northern Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.