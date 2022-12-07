It’s that time of year again: Fundraising for Umbrella! I’ve set another ambitious goal of $10,000 to support the end of toxic masculinity and violence against women. Toxic masculinity is the belief and cultural pressure for men to be tough, in control and to suppress their emotions. One of the most horrifying outcomes of toxic masculinity is violence against women. For years, women have shouldered efforts to educate men and to end interpersonal violence. My goal is for men to pick up the slack, to acknowledge the impact of toxic masculinity and to take it upon ourselves to reimagine masculinity. I continue to live my own journey through masculinity which I outline a bit below.
My name is Jesse Holden, and I am a momma’s boy. As a child I loved running up to my mom on the couch and burying my head onto her lap and into her baggy clothes that always smelled the same, as she read me my favorite stories. I loved to sing, dance, wear bright clothes with elaborate patterns, watch romantic comedies with fairy tale endings. I grew my hair out long and bleached blonde like my ideals at the time, the Back Street Boys. I felt and loved deeply. When I saw people in pain, I felt their pain and wanted so badly for it to stop for them. My mom taught me, through words and actions, the importance of love, empathy and responsibility. This year’s fundraiser is in honor of my mom, Audrey Holden, who died in 2015 from cancer.
Then around age 11 or 12 everything changed and that beautiful momma’s boy that felt deeply and loved unabashedly had to put on a mask and suppress and bottle up much of himself.
The change started my 5th grade year on the school bus ride. I started to get picked on mercilessly due to the length of my hair and color of my clothes. “What are you a girl?” “Look at Jesse- He is so gay”! “What a fairy!” I so was confused. I was pretty sure that I was boy, I had no idea what gay meant, and the whole fairy thing made no sense at all. It only got worse as the bullying turned into physical mistreatment. Eventually, I hid at the bottom of my road so I would miss the bus and hopefully my mom wouldn’t want to drive me to school. This was my first indoctrination into the world of toxic masculinity which involves cultural pressure for men and boys to behave a certain way. Toxic masculinity generally refers to the idea that some people’s idea of “manliness” is displayed through toxic traits such as domination, misogyny, homophobia, and aggression. This treatment from my peers was my first indoctrination into toxic masculinity.
