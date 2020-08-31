As Vermont lawmakers again consider whether to advance legislation to create a legal market for the sale of non-medical marijuana, I want us all to first consider Vermont’s youth.

As policymakers, parents and citizens, we can all agree that children should be protected from cannabis use and the legislation is not advocating that we give our youth marijuana. But how do we protect our children when the success of the marijuana industry depends on creating life-long users — and doing so relies on an adolescent marijuana market? Taking a page from the tobacco industry playbook, the cannabis industry knows that today’s youth are the chronic daily marijuana users of tomorrow. In states where commercialized marijuana exists, 80% of the marijuana consumption is by 20% of the users. Chronic daily use and addiction are crucial to building a profitable business.

Get all of VTDigger’s daily news.

You’ll never miss a story with our daily headlines in your inbox.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.