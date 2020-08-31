Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
As Vermont lawmakers again consider whether to advance legislation to create a legal market for the sale of non-medical marijuana, I want us all to first consider Vermont’s youth.
As policymakers, parents and citizens, we can all agree that children should be protected from cannabis use and the legislation is not advocating that we give our youth marijuana. But how do we protect our children when the success of the marijuana industry depends on creating life-long users — and doing so relies on an adolescent marijuana market? Taking a page from the tobacco industry playbook, the cannabis industry knows that today’s youth are the chronic daily marijuana users of tomorrow. In states where commercialized marijuana exists, 80% of the marijuana consumption is by 20% of the users. Chronic daily use and addiction are crucial to building a profitable business.
Get all of VTDigger’s daily news.
You’ll never miss a story with our daily headlines in your inbox.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.