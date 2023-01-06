For more than 35 years, it has been my great honor to serve the people of Vermont as a public servant as: Secretary of State (12-years), State Senator (eight years), and South Burlington City Councilor (18 years). During this time, I have always worked hard to serve Vermont’s citizens in a professional and respectful manner - striving to make our government more efficient, accessible, and transparent.

In addition to my elected positions, my decades of business experience allowed me to understand and evaluate policies and proposed legislation with a wide lens, examining how they would translate in reality and how it may affect Vermonters.

I believe the work of government should always be to improve the health, safety, and lives of all citizens while maintaining transparency and the public’s right to know.

After each election, I took an oath to uphold the Constitutions of our nation and our state, and I have worked every day to abide by those governing principles.

