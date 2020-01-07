The start of the new year provides an opportunity to reflect and set out our intentions for the months ahead. This year, I am asking all Legislators to join me in committing to protect and expand access for Vermonters who are seeking access to public records.

The bottom line is: open government is good government!

Vermonters shouldn’t have to pay for access to inspect public records their government creates in the course of agency business. Navigating who to ask, and how to request public records is enough of a hurdle for most Vermonters. They shouldn’t also be charged an arm and a leg to inspect those records.

Remember, public records access isn’t merely a courtesy that Vermont government extends to the public. These records actually belong to the public. Government agencies and staff are merely the custodians in possession of them.

