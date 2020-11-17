As Vermonters we should be proud. The November General Election saw Vermonters voting in record numbers, exercising our civic duty both safely and securely during circumstances that are anything but ordinary.

Much of the conversation nationally is focused on the results of the election. I think it’s equally important to discuss the hard work done by local election officials administering our democratic process.

The elections process is different across all 50 states. How votes are received, and when they are counted, may be dissimilar across county or state lines. However, every state in the nation shares one common underpinning: hardworking election officials focused on the integrity and security of our elections.

In Vermont, these heroes of democracy are the Town and City Clerks. While my office and the Legislature get much of the credit for big picture policy setting, none of that would matter were it not for the diligent, steadfast work of the Clerks. From Town Meeting Day to the Presidential Election, the Clerks keep the front door open to democracy for Vermont voters, working long days and late hours before, on, and after Election Day.

