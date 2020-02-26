Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
For decades, Vermont’s Community Media Centers have provided our residents direct access to each other, our government, and our community events. Now, more than ever, we need a strong network of public, educational and government (“PEG TV”) stations and their Community Media Centers to provide these important services that keep our civic engagement strong.
I have been a longtime advocate for government transparency. The public’s right to know is critical to a democracy where we can audit our local, state, and federal government agencies, and ultimately hold them accountable. My days on the South Burlington City Council taught me first-hand the important role PEG TV plays in keeping our residents informed and engaged.
Historically, PEG TV was funded mainly through fees paid by the cable industry, as part of the deal that we all made with cable providers to use our common infrastructure. In recent months, the Federal Communications Commission has changed some of their rules so that cable providers can choose to contribute less to community media centers. At the same time, “cord cutting” means that less overall funding will be available from this source over time.
Last year, the State of Vermont rightly recognized the importance of our Community Media Centers by creating a summer study committee to look at how we can ensure their vitality if their primary funding source is reduced. The study committee found that the answer to that question is complex because of federal preemption, lawsuits, and overlapping legal jurisdictions.
