Today is National Voter Registration Day – a day we use as a reminder to encourage eligible Americans across the country to register to vote so that we can collectively be prepared to participate in our democratic process, from local budget elections all the way up to choosing the next leader of this country.
Unfortunately, for too many Americans, discriminatory voter laws designed to restrict access to the ballot box have made the work of National Voter Registration Day even more important. Fortunately, in Vermont we have taken a different approach.
Automatic voter registration through our partnership with the Department of Motor Vehicles has helped ensure that the vast majority of eligible Vermonters are registered to vote, while improving the quality and accuracy of our voter checklist. Our easy online voter registration is accessible and secure. Same day voter registration, where a voter can register any day leading up to, and on, Election Day, helps ensure that no eligible voter will be denied their right to vote.
We can’t rest on our laurels here in Vermont: my goal is 100% voter registration for every Vermonter who wants to be registered to vote. If you, the reader, aren’t registered yet, what are you waiting for? Contact your Town or City Clerk, or register online at https://olvr.vermont.gov. It only takes a few minutes!
