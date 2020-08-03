Jim Condos: Your Vote is Your Voice – However You Choose to Exercise it This Year!

I love voting. Going to the polling place to engage in the democratic process alongside family, friends, and neighbors is something I always look forward to. In fact, that is one of the reasons why I got involved in public service and ran to become your Secretary of State.

Like so many other aspects of our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for our elections process.

How you exercise your right to vote is your choice.

Many of us, including me, have decided to vote early or by mail in the Statewide Primary Elections this year, while others will be voting at the polls on Tuesday, August 11th. Know that whichever method you choose to vote by, my office and Vermont’s hardworking Town Clerks have done the legwork necessary to ensure a safe, fair, accessible, and secure election.

