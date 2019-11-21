Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Regulation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the air and water has made headlines in recent months. New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services spent much of the past year determining maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for PFAS compounds. BIA stated publicly many times that the process for setting MCLs was inappropriately influenced by pressure, procedure and politics. We’re not alone, and others are pushing back against the MCLs with legal action.
What has received much less attention is something known as “medical monitoring.” Medical monitoring is a method to track the health of individuals potentially exposed to emerging contaminants. Although many details are yet to be settled – including who would qualify for medical monitoring, what illnesses will be scrutinized, and how illnesses will be attributed to exposure to which chemicals – a huge public policy question remains unanswered: who will pay for it?
Lawmakers on the New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee pondered these issues, and recently recommended that medical monitoring legislation, HB 661, include the term “negligence.” This is an important improvement to the original language of the bill. While it’s early in the process (the bill still must be voted on by the full New Hampshire House in January, and if passed, be sent to the New Hampshire Senate), the committee chose to adopt an important principle. Any new medical monitoring legislation must fairly differentiate between those who are bad actors and those who are not. Put another way, how widely should the net be cast when determining who’s at fault when things go wrong?
Chemicals are embedded in our daily lives. Using chemicals in the industrial process is not a negligent act. Neither is producing chemicals, storing them, marketing and selling them, nor applying them in a manner that conforms to government regulations and industrial best-practices. Holding industries responsible for these non-negligent actions will only serve to thwart companies from conducting business.
