Back in the days before every game was televised and digital highlights were at your fingertips, barkers at the baseball stadium would shout out, “Get your scorecard here! You can’t tell the players without a scorecard!” Unless you memorized uniform numbers, it was certainly true. With a scorecard you could distinguish who was in the game and even fill in their box scores when they came to the plate.
In state government, scorecards are great for keeping tabs on the performance of legislators. With roughly 1,000 bills introduced each year on everything from speed limits to pasteurized milk, that’s a lot of at-bats. It’s not just about what bills ultimately make it into law, it’s also about legislation that didn’t make it. By keeping a scorecard focused on employer issues, we can keep a tally on how individual lawmakers voted on bills of particular importance to New Hampshire’s business community.
BIA recently published its annual Legislative Scorecard and annual Victories & Defeats for New Hampshire Businesses. You can find this companion publication on our website, BIAofNH.com. The two documents track how Senators and House members (both individually and collectively) voted on legislation of keen interest to the business community and summarizes the outcome of a wide variety of bills in a mix of policy areas.
BIA is a nonpartisan advocate for our members – leading employers, large and small, in every corner of the state. Business-friendly legislation sometimes falls on the political left and sometimes falls on the political right. The 2019 Legislative Scorecard offers an easy-to-read listing of some of the most important publicly recorded rollcall votes made during the last session. These include votes on mandatory paid family medical leave, business tax hikes, legislation that would impact the cost of healthcare, and bills that would increase the cost of electricity in the Granite State.
