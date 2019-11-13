Let me make it clear. This Republican and military veteran supports re-electing Senator Jeanne Shaheen to continue representing NH in Washington, D.C.

I have never understood how other elected leaders could let their politics get in the way of improving the lives of our veterans. Before attending law school and returning to New Hampshire, I served overseas as both an Army Ranger and a Green Beret. I graduated from West Point in 1978. During my service I deployed to Central America, Scandinavia, Europe, and the Middle East. There is no reason those who put their lives on the line for our country should not have high quality support and care when they return home.

