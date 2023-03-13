Memphremagog Conservation (MCI), a non-profit working for the preservation of Lake Memphremagog and its watershed, is worried.

Recently, the American landfill site in Coventry, situated near Lake Memphremagog, was authorized to build a plant to treat the leachate (garbage juice) flowing from the site. This ‘treated’ water will necessarily be discharged into Lake Memphremagog, source of drinking water for 175,000 Quebeckers.

The science tells us that this effluent, even ‘treated’, will still contain pollutants, in particular PFAS, also called forever pollutants, which are chemical contaminants dangerous to human health. Already, traces of these PFAS have been found in the water intakes for the cities of Magog and Sherbrooke, who get their water directly from Lake Memphremagog.

Note that these PFAS are chemicals that do not break down in the environment and can persist for decades or even longer. As well, they accumulate in living organisms, causing damage to human and animal health. PFAS are significant endocrine disruptors.

