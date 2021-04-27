It is hard to underestimate just how important affordability of a broadband connection is. It is critical to realizing the very best ROI on our broadband investments, both in economic and social terms.
At the recent Broadband Roundtable, Sen. Leahy said:
“I come back with the idea: What can we do now - quickly, not oh we got this wonderful plan for five years from now or 10 years from now. That is not going to do what we need.”
At the same Broadband Roundtable, LG Molly Gray asked for a reboot of the broadband conversation to include both tactical solutions as well as strategic solutions.
The governor wants competition, which we can insure if we promote a multi-vendor, multi-technology approach to Creating Digital Opportunity for all Vermonters. Clearly no one technology can be a one size fits all solution. We may, in fact, need to look for vendors who understand that in the future broadband connections will not be limited to a physical location nor to a device primarily used in one location.
About access and affordability, Tom Evslin writes :
https://blog.tomevslin.com/2021/04/federal-rescue-funds-can-immediately-rescue-low-income-vermont-families-from-broadband-gap.html
There are four parts to the proposal which provide for affordable broadband now and in the future:
1] $6 million in initial service grants to help families who cannot afford one-time setup charges which can run as high as $600 for broadband service; 2] $15.5 million in subsidies to the neediest to assure that they don’t have to pay more than $25/month; 3] $5m for a Broadband Corps to help families find the best Internet service at their location, get the aid they qualify for, and actually get connected; 4] A requirement (also suggested by the Governor) that those who build new infrastructure with Rescue money be required to offer low-income plans so that, as the buildout happens, Internet will be affordable everywhere in Vermont without government subsidy.
Considering FTTH, as future proof as it may be, it cannot be the only solution. As Leahy clearly understands, Future Proof in the future simply will not pay my rent today. Nor educate my children. Nor deliver needed healthcare solutions.
It is worth noting that the Wellness Council of America estimates “70% of all ER. Urgent care, and doctor office visits can be safely handled over the phone (or Zoom). Further, “Over 90% of Teladoc patients resolve their issue with a single call/video. CleverRx beats insurance prescription costs 80% of the time.” Can Vermont afford not to take advantage of these efficiency and savings as soon as possible? This is yet another way affordability is critical.
Further, equitable access to connectivity for all Vermonters would increase civic engagement and have the major benefit of increased transparency and accessibility of government. Government programs that may not now be well known now would be easier to discover and benefit from. Our struggling dairy sector, for example, would benefit from transparency in programs to help them survive current adverse conditions.
We must also understand the network effect. Just as with our highways and byways, the value of a network is in the number of users, NOT the actual infrastructure. Thus affordability, which will maximize users, will also maximize the value of the network. Affordability will, for example, allow us to better take advantage of the efficiencies and savings offered by telemedicine. Of course this raises the question of why we do not treat connectivity as we do roads? We do not have any problems with accessibility or affordability with our roads. Why should we with broadband?
Affordability is essential for a successful broadband solution. It is not hard to understand that Vermonters with the need and the means will adopt the solutions that solve their problems as soon as possible. They will not wait for “permission” from the Feds, the State or the CUDs. One result is that the remaining pool of possible customers for the “future proof” FTTH single technology solution will have an increasing number of locations that will not be able to afford the benefits of millions of dollars of infrastructure investments. Thus FTTH’s ability to provide broadband equity and a healthy ROI will be limited - unless it is also required to provide affordability.
In closing, only a vibrant broadband affordability program will maximize the return on our investments of many millions of federal dollars. Only a dynamic affordability program will allow us to Create Digital Opportunity for all Vermonters. Affordability is a necessary factor in creating VT’s 21st century economy that delivers benefits to all. It is also a necessary component of a Vermont that thrives.
Jonathan Gill, of Peacham, is a member of Peacham’s Energy Committee and its Planning Commission. He also serves as the town’s representative to the NEK Broadband CUD.
