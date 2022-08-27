This is an open letter to David Zuckerman, my opponent in the upcoming election for Lt. Governor.

Well David, looks like it’s you and me. I’ll repeat what I said when I called you a few months back when you were considering joining the race. We should use this as an opportunity to show Vermonters we can rise above the national fray and run only on our respective merits.

I suggest we first agree on the basic functions of the office we are actually running for: Lt. Governor. High platitudes, curing social ills and championing given causes have no realistic place in our race. Those discussions are dealt with in other offices. For those unaware, the job we’re running for has three basic functions. First, you moderate the Senate. Second, as part of a committee of three you decide which senators go on which committees and who chairs them. Finally, should the Governor be unable to continue his/her role, you take over that position.

I know this is boring inside baseball to some, but neither of us should use this race to tell Vermonters our election will cure climate change or provide health care for all, etc. That would be disrespectful to the voters. True, we can use the office to speak about things we appreciate, but we both know the Lt. Governor cannot draft legislation, cannot argue and vote in committee, and cannot debate or vote on the floor. At best, the Lt. Governor can break a tie. Simply put: advancing policy with legislation is not within the job description. Let’s agree we shouldn’t insult Vermonters by pretending the office is something it isn’t.

