It is my belief that the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) is already an incredible recreational, economic, and physical wellness asset for the Town of St. Johnsbury and the towns it passes through. When completed, I firmly believe these benefits will extend to our state and larger region and has the potential to be a national and even international draw as New England’s longest rail trail. Like, I assume, many readers of this paper, I recently began getting more curious about the status of this trail’s development. On May 21, 2019, I sent an email to a wide array of community members, state reps, decision makers, folks in travel and tourism, project leaders, and more inquiring about construction and fundraising progress and what can be done to accelerate the project timeline. That email resulted in follow up emails and meetings, including an invitation to a trail status update meeting hosted by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers this past Tuesday night, 10/1. I feel like what I learned is worthy of sharing with the readership of this paper.
At Tuesday’s meeting, it was announced that despite quality project oversight by VAST, hard work over many years by an amazing group of dedicated volunteers, and creative financing assistance by Federal and State agencies, private donors, VAST memebrship, local municipalities and more; the trail isn’t expected to be completed for up to 15 years… and only then if an annual 20% match for federal dollars earmarked for the project is met. That news left me as frustrated as I was in May when I sent my initial email, the majority of which I share here:
“For nearly 15 years I have served as the Recreation Director in St. Johnsbury and have been anxiously awaiting the completion of the LVRT. I serve as the chair of our town’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory group as well as a member of The Fit and Healthy Coalition, a volunteer group of local folks in health and wellness dedicated to improving the quality of life for local residents. The LVRT is a very frequent topic of conversation in those roles. Sadly, over the years, I have become increasingly frustrated by the pace of development with this desperately needed project. Credit where credit is due; the work that has been to date is phenomenal and has already had transformative effects for our community, but one can’t help to think “what if.” As in, “What if this project was fully completed?” Whether true or not, the general feeling among the public is that this project is taking forever and has no end in sight.
As you are well aware, millions have already been invested to date on this project and millions more are needed. This includes investments made right here in St. Johnsbury; including our segment of the trail, a new trailhead center, and safety lane improvements to get people from the trail to town and vice-versa. With all due respect, I can’t help but feel like many of our small towns are seeing this project as vitally important to economic development and public health while it sits on a shelf somewhere in a state office building without any sense of urgency. As of now, from a St. Johnsbury point of view, the trail essentially dead ends in West Danville if traveling from St. Johnsbury. Worse, thousands of tourists per summer that could bikepack to our town (and the money they would spend) can’t get here via the trail yet. In my opinion, THIS IS A PROBLEM.
I realize there are many hoops to jump through with transportation funding, permitting, and the like; however, I can’t help but think of the incredible potential this project has to bring vibrancy to our town and the many towns along its path throughout underserved, rural VT.”
As I wrote then, and reiterate now:
“I want to be clear, I am not writing this email to complain about the management of this project or to point fingers in any direction, but instead, to beg all of you reading this to use your influence to get this project done and keep this project at the forefront of the public consciousness. To me, it seems like an all-out media assault is needed for a fundraising drive. If I am correct, VAST needs $3 million to access $12 million from the state. I don’t think enough people know this. I pledge my support however needed. This project seems to be a great candidate for a bi-partisan, legislative priority next session.”
Despite my frustration with the current situation, I am happy to report this email was well received and resulted in a thoughtful and insightful reply from Cindy Locke, Executive Director of VAST. It also led to meetings with State Senators Joe Benning and Jane Kitchel, a representative from Bernie Sanders’ office, local State Reps Scott Beck, Scott Cambell, and Kitty Toll, Town Manager Chad Whitehead, and NVDA Senior Transportation Planner Doug Morton. I am ever grateful for their leadership, passion, and support for this project.
In the follow up emails and meetings since sending that May email, what I have learned is this: almost everyone involved believes in the transformative effects this trail will have on the physical and economic health of our communities and all agree that not enough people seem to know about the situation; that federal money is allocated for this project but awaits a match. Many shared that more political pressure at a statewide level is needed to bring the completion of the LVRT higher up on the funding priority list.
In closing, I refuse to believe that a 90+ mile, four season recreational trail (that will be the greatest and longest rail trail in New England when completed) should be financed (essentially) by a small town bake sale method or on the backs of local Selectboards that are already overworked as volunteers to meet the federal grant match. What is needed is state funding and the political willpower to fund and finish this project NOW, not 15 years from now. Local municipalities should not be bearing the brunt of finishing this project one segment at a time. It is time for the small, rural communities along the LVRT to fight for their share of the pie, and for all Vermonters to receive the future economic benefits of the LVRT as soon as possible. Echoing my 5/21 email, I “beg all of you reading this to use your influence to get this project done and keep this project at the forefront of the public consciousness.” This is (quite literally) a statewide project (the trail stretches almost the entire width of the state) that requires statewide support. If you agree, please call, email, or write your local and state reps, VAST, VTRANS, the VOREC committee, the Governor, and anyone else that will listen; and tell them you support public funding from the state to meet federal grant match requirements to complete the LVRT. Thank you.
Joe Fox is the Director of Recreational Programs for RecFit in St. Johnsbury.
