When it comes to home heating, we simply cannot afford the status quo.

In Vermont, nearly all of the energy used to heat our buildings comes from fossil fuels, and every bit of that energy is imported into the state. Consequently, 75% of the money we collectively spend to stay warm with fossil heat leaves Vermont.

S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, gives us an opportunity to do things differently. This policy is intended to help Vermonters access lower-cost, less-polluting, local heat and move away from expensive, price-volatile fossil fuels like oil, which recently rose by $2 per gallon in about a year.

The Affordable Heat Act creates a blueprint for a sector-wide transition to a clean energy economy for current fossil fuel heating providers. It requires them to do more of what many are already doing; helping their customers access cleaner, renewable energy sources, and phasing down the use of fossil fuels over time. It creates a pathway for them to diversify their business model, as they have done many times before.

