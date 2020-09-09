On August 31 three members of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. presented to the Select Board in Dalton, New Hampshire. The purpose of the presentation was to provide an update to town officials on the status of the proposed state-of-the-art landfill off of Route 116 on the outskirts of Dalton.

Among other updates, the Casella team informed the Board of two significant milestones as the project moves forward:

• The Casella permitting team has filed a comprehensive wetlands application for review by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES). The application for a wetlands permit is the first of many review processes the project will be subjected to and Casella will be working closely with NHDES as the process unfolds.

• Casella presented a draft Host Community Agreement (HCA) to the Board for their review. The HCA outlines the business relationship between Casella and the host community of Dalton. It includes all of the legally binding parameters of the relationship between the town and Casella. The HCA is dependent upon approval of the project by the NHDES.

