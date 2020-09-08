Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As splashes of colors, morning fog and cool nightly temperatures signal the coming of fall, I’m caught reminiscing about the great summer of baseball in St. Johnsbury which took place against all odds.
Covid stopped many of us in our tracks, preventing us from enjoying the liberties we often take for granted. Vermont, and Governor Scott (to his credit), listened to local advocates that baseball can be played safely. Boys with time on their hands and a summer that looked devoid of any team sports turned out wonderfully. That is why I must praise St. Johnsbury Baseball for its courage in leading the charge for baseball.
The warm sun, the crack/ping of the bat, the often intense battle between pitcher and batter and the fielding gems all happened right here this summer. For those in my generation who grew up with baseball, these memories came alive. I am fortunate enough to have a grandson playing Babe Ruth League and one playing Little league. All these kids who played were suddenly unbridled to enjoy themselves on the field. It gave them purpose, taught what it is to vie for something, how to hone their skills and how to play as a team, supporting one another through the ups and downs of a game, a season and through all-stars against other teams. These are life lessons that carry on into adulthood and very important to the fabric of our society. For the most part, covid-19 concerns were respected, people distanced themselves as most fans, players and umps wore masks. The kids also donned them as they played teams from Connecticut River Valley, Jericho-Underhill and Colchester, Lyndon and Hardwick.
So this was all possible with tournaments held in St. Johnsbury because of hard work and dedication of many people. First, a state tournament in St. Johnsbury could not have occurred without new, functioning scoreboards, new dugouts, new fencing around home plate, batting cages, clearing of overgrowth in the Babe Ruth outfield and beyond and reclamation of the jungle-like bank above the Little League field.
