As Vermonters, we comprise 0.016% of the global land mass (ca. 9000+ vs 58,000,000 Sq. Miles) and even much less of the total global population of 7.8 billion people (vs. our 624,000) at 0.008%. To place these in perspective, Burke Mountain has an approximate vertical drop for skiing of 2000 ft. Vermont land mass as a portion of the total globe land mass amounts to an equivalent 4 inches of that 2000 ft. and approximately 2 inches of that 2000 foot vertical in population. The fervor of some for no fossil fuel use is serious, yet would Vermont’s mandates on fossil fuel reduction be noticed any more than the loss of the 4 inch of vertical drop taken from Burke Mountain?
The logic of 90% fossil fuel reduction in Vermont by 2050 (or some such equivalent goal) is impractical to attain, and frankly, could seriously harm our economy and hurt most all Vermonters, especially rural citizens. In the climate battle, there is a legitimate role for fossil fuels to play as a bridge to the next technologies as opposed to a virtual ban. Very little has been said about the need for thermal process heat in our factories, how to operate tractors and skidders that reap the bounty our land of Vermont provides, or just addressing your backyard bar-b-cue. And what mode and method of transportation without fossil fuels realistically addresses the movement of forest and farm products, needed industrial raw materials and finished products? The gamut, spread, and range of transportation needs permeates nearly all of the state.
I heard a quote attributed to one of our passionate green legislators that he cannot understand why people simply cannot just go out and buy an electric car. Perhaps the high cost has something to do with it, along with the need to carefully plan recharging on a long winter trip. It is likewise shocking that Representatives do not demonstrate a better awareness of industrial needs, a key leg of our Vermont economy. I suppose those same legislators would increase minimum wage sufficiently so a person could afford an expensive electric car. If that occurred, our businesses would likely flee Vermont or close because we would be rendered non-competitive to similar businesses elsewhere.
I directly asked one local representative who supports the TCI (Transportation Climate Initiative) 12-state compact plan if he would vote to bureaucratize the pricing formula for fossil fuels. If administrated by an office, these lawmakers could evade forever the need to cast a vote to raise our cost of gas at the pump. He firmly stated that he would NOT vote for administratively generated tax/fee/etc. cost increases. That vote on TCI appears to be on hold. However, the Vermont House did vote on the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA, H.688) with inclusion of that same cowardly provision to price via an administrative function, and it was passed along party lines. It has not yet been acted upon by the Senate. Those legislators voting for the bill endorsed administrative cost-raising. They effectively would delegate the onerous task of raising our costs for fuel and elude voter wrath by washing their hands of the process. The bill had 87 sponsors (all progressives and democrats) and was passed by the House, including a pro-vote by that same legislator. This about-face is a breach of trust that such a cost increase (be it taxes, fees, registrations, etc.) would require a vote of our elected representatives. Furthermore, it is elitist and strips away accountability of representatives, substituting a government-knows-best process.
