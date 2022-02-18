If you live on a Private Road, the New Hampshire Private Road Taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA) needs your help to get important private road legislation passed by contacting your NH State Senator and asking them to vote YES on SB 246 and SB 250. SB246 is mandatory legislation that requires municipalities to ensure that developers of qualified private road communities build those roads to public standards or that developers fund a Capital Reserve Account for the benefit of the residents to maintain and ultimately replace those roads.
SB 250 would enable municipalities to adopt a tax credit program for private road taxpayers. The Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee (ELMA) is recommending to the Senate that SB 250 go to “Interim Study”. Interim Studies are designed to investigate the content of a Bill and make a recommendation. The NHPVRTA feels that an Interim Study is unnecessary since they have researched the private road issue for the past 2 years.
Please act now because the Senate may vote on these Bills on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Please sign up and encourage other private road residents to sign up at www.nhpvrta.com by clicking on Visitor Sign-Up on the Menu and filling out the form. Then go back and click on the Yellow Post-it Note “LEARN MORE,” then click on the NH State Senators button to find out who your Senator is and how to contact them.
Phone calls are better than emails. Whether email or phone call, identify yourself as a constituent of the Senator, leave your name, town, and phone number. For email, ask that your email be made part of the public record. Whether you call or email, let them know that you want them to vote YES on SB 246, and YES on SB 250 as amended since an Interim Study will not disclose any information that has not already been presented to ELMA. If private road residents don’t respond in large numbers these bills will fail and resolution will be delayed another year.
John Goglia is director and treasurer of the NHPVRTA a state-wide nonprofit organization advocating for tax fairness and equity for NH private road residents.
