I grew up in Burlington as a third generation Vermonter. I became aware of politics at an early stage in my life and I served in the legislature for ten years. During my tenure I was minority whip for four years and majority leader for two years before retiring my seat.

I can honestly say the supermajority currently in Montpelier is by far the most arrogant group of elected officials I have ever seen. They have made it clear that they are not there to listen to Vermont residents, they are not there to help the lower and middle income Vermonter or seniors on fixed incomes. They are not there to try and make Vermont affordable for everyone. It’s clearly obvious they are there to pass their big government, cradle to grave agenda for the special interest groups that provide them with funding and political power and to hell with anyone else.

Examples:

They passed a free school lunch program that provides free breakfast and lunch to all students, even though many parents can afford to pay for their children’s meals. They say free lunches for all won’t cost tax payers that much though.

