Recently, several mayors of Vermont’s larger cities showed up at the legislature to once again complain that Vermont needs affordable housing.

For more than a decade the cry for affordable housing has come from the legislature. The problem is you never hear from any of them what is considered affordable. Would one of you advocates please tell me how much a month for rent or a mortgage is affordable? What percentage of your net pay should go toward housing. If you can’t put a price tag on it then how will you know when we reach the goal?

Here’s the real problem. We will never see affordable housing in our state because it is not so much about the cost of housing as it is about the high cost of living in Vermont. People can’t afford an apartment or house because they have to spend too much on health care, child care, property taxes, food, clothing, heat, electricity, internet, phone service, car registration, car insurance, garbage and recycling fees, gas for their cars, diesel, sales and use taxes on products, etc. Vermont ranks one the highest states in the nation for many of these services and cost of living in general. It’s not about having affordable housing; it’s about not having enough money left from your paycheck to afford rent or a mortgage.

Democrats and Progressives have been in control in Montpelier for decades now and have never met a tax or fee, or incentive program (we pay for) that they couldn’t fall in love with. All in the name of what’s good for the people. Feel good legislation and a nanny state mentality is what strips our hard earned pay checks leaving many with little money for housing or child care and in many cases just barely enough for the necessities. So again, I ask Democrats and Progressives, how much a month do you think a person should pay for housing? Let’s start talking dollar amounts and go from there.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.