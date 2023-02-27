The (misnamed) Affordable Heat Act (S.5) is on its way to the Senate floor. As the likely consequences of this bill become more widely known, a multitude of questions have been raised.

In this column I will try to offer some clear and candid answers without injecting my own opinion. These answers may seem overly brief, but explaining the complicated workings of what one Democratic Senator described as a “Rube Goldberg” creation would take much more space than is available.

What is the reason for this bill? The sponsors believe that human-caused carbon dioxide emissions are propelling our planet into a deepening climate emergency. This bill is an effort to reduce those emissions from Vermont’s thermal (heating) sector, to enable the U.S. to meet the Paris Agreement obligations agreed to in 2016.

What amount of CO2 emissions reduction has the legislature decided to make Vermont responsible for? In 2020 the legislature adopted the “Global Warming Solutions Act”. It requires state government to make emissions drop from about 8.5 million metric tonnes CO2/year to 5.18 by 2030 and to 1.78 by 2050 (a decrease of almost 80%). According to the Vermont Climate Council, over one third of Vermont’s emissions come from heating with fuel oil, natural gas, and propane.

