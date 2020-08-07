Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The 2020 general election campaigns are now under way, and it’s time for citizens to smoke out where candidates stand on issues that they will face in 2021, if not sooner.
I say “smoke out,” because most candidates are notoriously gun shy about telling voters where they stand. That’s in part due to their limited understanding of the actual issues, and their anxiety about having to coherently defend any clear position.
But the voters have a right to know. So here are 16 timely questions, fairly stated, that voters need to try out on candidates seeking their vote. If the candidate can’t handle at least most of these, he or she likely is not well prepared to handle the job they’re seeking.
1. Barring an unpredictable Federal bailout, Vermont will face a $330 million 2021 revenue shortfall in its three major accounts (General, Transportation and Education.) Should the legislature vote to raise taxes to cover at least a third of that shortfall?
