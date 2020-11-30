People seeking and using political influence to make themselves richer by enlisting government to their advantage has long been a deplorable practice in the history of this country.

Enrichment techniques are legion. Outright cash grants and credits. Preferential taxation. Tariffs and quotas to block competing imports. Regulatory favoritism and obstructionism. Subsidized insurance and guarantees. Stringent occupational licensing. Government-sanctioned cartels.

Fourteen years ago Tim Carney’s “The Big Ripoff: How Big Business and Big Government Steal Your Money” exposed the advanced corporate welfare schemes of Enron, Big Tobacco, Big Sugar, and Big Ethanol.

Now comes another valuable contribution, this one from libertarians Phil Harvey and Lisa Conyers, titled “Welfare for the Rich: How Your Tax Dollars End Up in Millionaires’ Pockets and what you can do about it.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.