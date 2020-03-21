Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The final chapter in the coronavirus pandemic story won’t be written for a distressingly long time, but it’s worth leaping ahead in time and looking back at what Americans and Vermonters will hopefully have learned.
The world was ill prepared for a global pandemic. Since the Spanish Flu (so called) killed 50 million people in 1918-19, Americans have come to believe that pandemics occur in Asian cities and African jungles. As columnist George Will pointed out last week, “in 1900, about when medicine at last began to do more good than harm, 37 percent of all American deaths were from infectious diseases. Today, the figure is 2 percent. By 1940 and the arrival of penicillin, medicine seemed on the verge of conquering infectious diseases, especially smallpox. No human achievement has done as much to lessen human suffering.”
Public health measures, clean water, antibiotics, vaccines, and vector control, that we Americans take for granted, deserve enormous credit for bringing about a healthier population. But we’ve grown complacent about the threat of pandemics, and now have suddenly relearned the need to take notice of the serious dangers they pose.
Our complacency is starkly exhibited by the fact that we don’t have a widely accepted treatment for knocking back the coronavirus. Medical providers isolate victims, provide symptomatic relief, treat secondary complications, and hope that the patient’s immune system rallies to overcome the viral invasion. But these measures do not add up to a cure.
