The pending Global Warming Solutions Act (H.688) has become the must-pass Holy Grail of Vermont’s climate activists.
During his six year tenure (2011-2016) Gov. Peter Shumlin enthusiastically signed numerous bills, mostly aimed at forcing electric utilities to rely more on renewable electricity, less on fossil fueled grid power, and none from Vermont’s nuclear plant.
Beginning in Shumlin’s last term the climate lobby focused on getting the legislature to impose a hefty carbon tax on heating oil, natural gas, gasoline, diesel fuel and propane. Two carbon tax bills were introduced in that biennium, five more in the next, and three more in the current one. All were sponsored by Democrats. Despite two-to-one Democratic majorities in both House and Senate, none of these bills even came to a vote.
In 2018, getting nowhere with that year’s carbon tax plan, the climate lobby switched its focus to “reducing CO2 emissions” and got the legislature to spend $120,000 on a consultant’s study of the prospects for “decarbonization”. The report appeared in February 2019. Its findings were based on the doubtful assumption that Vermonters would agree to let largely imaginary “climate benefits” projected to accrue elsewhere on the planet compensate for their diminished economic welfare here.
