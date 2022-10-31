Next Tuesday Vermonters will go to the polls to choose 30 senators and 150 Representatives, and of course six statewide officeholders (omitting the two Congressional races.) I have long been a firm believer that effective democracy requires an informed electorate advising candidates as to what’s important to them and what should be done or not done about it.

I am frankly disappointed by the seeming (to me) unwillingness of today’s candidates, of the two major parties, to engage with their voters on the really important issues facing our state. Far more typical are campaigns built around personal qualities and expressions of their deep concern for the people. It’s not to the electorate’s credit that they will settle for carefully scripted evasions and Sugar Plum Fairy promises in place of demanding an account of the incumbent’s performance and how all the candidates intend to vote on coming issues of importance.

One current incumbent’s ads tell the voters that he stands for “housing, child care, broadband, education, healthcare, and quality of life.” But there’s no mention of how he has voted or labored during his previous two years, and just who he expects to pay the costs of those benefits. Nor do I see voting records published in the newspapers or other media outlets.

From 1998 to 2012 the Ethan Allen Institute biennially published a booklet reporting key votes by the legislators. For the past few election years it has published online legislator profiles and voting records on issues that EAI selects as important, without ranking legislators on how they voted. This is a valuable resource, but one has to actively go to its web page to make use of it. Other organizations would make different selections. The House and Senate online Journals are the official record, but it can often be difficult for a layperson to figure out exactly what was voted on.

