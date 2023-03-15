While thousands of messages are pouring in to the House and Senate in opposition to the heating fuel price increases required by the Vermont Climate Council’s “Affordable Heat Plan” (S.5), another political battle is brewing, a battle over control of everyone’s land.

Vermonters over 70 may recall the furious battle over the State Land Use Plan from 1973 to 1976. Act 250, enacted in 1970, was concerned with unchecked development overpowering the capacities of rural cities and towns. The culmination of the Act was to be the creation of a State Land Use Plan that would – literally –enforce the correct use of every acre of Vermont, as determined by expert planners imbued with the Greater Good. This did not prove to be a popular idea.

After four years of tumultuous hearings, the bill to implement a progressively enfeebled version of the Land Use Plan disappeared. In 1987 Gov. Madeleine Kunin tried to resurrect the idea. Her scheme, Act 200, was designed to impose a Plan ominously “uniform in standards, specific in requirements, and tough on delinquents.” Protest meetings in 128 towns made the Governor’s goals unattainable.

In 2020 the Global Warming Solutions Act created a Vermont Climate Council to present a Climate Action Plan. Its goal is to drive down CO2 emissions from fossil fuels by 80% by 2050. The current Clean Heat Standard bill is the initial flash point, but the land use control issue is waiting in the wings.

