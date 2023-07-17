Last week was a banner week for climate crisis headlines. Washington Post: “The world is hotter than it’s been in thousands of years.” AP: “For the third time this week, Earth sets unofficial heat record.” Politico: “Scientists are freaking out about surging temperatures.”

As anyone in the media business knows, headlines are apt to be more sensational than the reporters’ actual stories. The two climate scientists quoted in the Politico story, for example, offer accurate descriptions of meteorological events, but neither is close to “freaking out.”

To put this in some perspective, let’s imagine you are asked to produce a simple “global average temperature” at some point in time. Professional engineer Ronald Barmby, a Canadian, addresses that question in his useful book Sunlight on Climate Change (2020).

“Beyond the problem of what calculations are required in a global climate model to make it valid as science is the even bigger problem of where the historical temperature data comes from to run the models. The first big issue is how do we determine the true average temperature of the Earth, now and in recent history? It is very problematic.”

