Vermont’s long history of parental choice in education will come to a crashing end in 2028 if a bill designed and backed by the “Educational Equity Alliance” makes it through the legislature.

What was informally known around Montpelier as “the Public Education Blob” has now become the “Educational Equity Alliance”. Its four components are the Vermont School Boards Association, the Vermont Superintendents Association, the Vermont Principals Association, and the biggest gorilla, the 13,000 member Vermont-NEA.

All four of the EEA member organizations staunchly oppose parents being allowed to send their children to independent schools at public expense. What do parents know? Only credentialed public school educators and bureaucrats know what’s good for these children! If parents don’t like the offerings of local government school monopoly, they can speak up at school board meetings. When last year some in Virginia did just that, the National School Boards Association demanded that Attorney General Garland dispatch the FBI to collect the names of objectors.

Under Vermont law dating to 1869, the parents of those pupils (now totaling 5,700) in tuition towns have the choice to direct the school board to tuition their children to public or approved independent schools, in or out of the state. “Approved” means that the independent school must be comparable in curriculum, fiscal management and observance of civil rights to ordinary public schools. Until last year, parents could not chose sectarian independent schools like Bishop Rice High School in South Burlington and Good Shepherd School in St. Johnsbury.

