Vermont tax dollars may soon be going to faith-based elementary and secondary schools, if a case filed last week in Federal district court succeeds. The case is styled Valente v. French. The lead plaintiffs are Mt. Holly parents who send their son to the Roman Catholic Mt. St. Joseph Academy in Rutland. French is the Secretary of Education.
The case is the latest product of a decades-long legal debate over a sentence of the First Amendment that reads “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” In a 1947 case the Supreme Court incorporated these protections to bind the states as well.
Montana has long had a “no aid” law prohibiting “direct or indirect” government aid to churches. Five years ago the Montana legislature approved an income tax credit of up to $150 for contributions to a nonprofit organization that provided scholarships to students attending independent schools.
On June 30 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled (5-4, with seven opinions) in Esperanza v. Montana that the State could not allow the tax credits only for scholarships to non-sectarian schools. It must offer the scholarship benefit to students choosing sectarian schools as well. The Court said that not including sectarian schools burdened the plaintiffs’ right to the free exercise of their religion.
