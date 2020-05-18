Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A major and depressing casualty of the COVID-19 economic lockdown is the calamitous effect it is having on small business, especially retail, entertainment, and restaurant firms and the service market of electricians, plumbers, and other skilled tradespeople. Massive Federal aid spending, such as unemployment payments and the Paycheck Protection Program, provide welcome short-term relief, but they won’t last forever.
On the brighter side, numerous individual and community-based efforts are springing up to help small businesses stay alive. Some of these can and should survive well into the future, when the economy has struggled back to something resembling normal. Here are some creative ideas that can be put into place without any drain on tax dollars.
First, people can make it a point to buy at locally-owned businesses. For example, I could easily have ordered a couple of shotgun cases from WalMart or Amazon, but instead I called my local gun store. The owner will get them for me, perhaps for a couple of dollars more than the retail giants, but he’ll answer any questions I might have. I’ll have to travel 8 miles to pick them up when they come in, but that will give me a chance to talk about olden times, like when his grandfather built our house in 1970.
Second, this is a time to take part in Community Supported Agriculture. Buy products from the farm stands, and at the Farmers Markets. Your contribution to the Vermont Community Foundation’s COVID Response Fund will pay for gallons of fresh Vermont milk delivered by the Vermont Food Bank –milk that farms would otherwise have to dump because of oversupply.
