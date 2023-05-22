One interest group fared extraordinarily well during the just-completed legislative session. That’s the interest group comprised of Representatives and Senators. Unlike other interest groups, who have to lobby legislators for the benefits they want, the legislators themselves get to vote on their own benefits. This was an opportunity not to be missed.
This year’s legislative compensation bill (S.39) prescribes a 100% increase from today’s $14,616 per year salary to $29,766 in 2027. It also allows legislators to enjoy state employee health insurance. The state’s 80% contribution for a $27,300 family plan comes to $21,840.
One new proposal in the package would credit each legislator with one day a week pay when the legislature is not in session. This was a big issue for former House Speaker (1985-1994) Ralph Wright (D-Bennington). In South Boston, where Speaker Wright had been introduced to politics, this was known as “walking around money.” He was not however successful in getting it enacted in his day.
Back then, one popular way for legislators to feather their own nests was budgeting for 16 weeks in session, discovering at the end of that period (early May) that much needed legislative work had fallen short of completion, then rushing through a budget adjustment bill adding two or three more paid weeks. One year when I was there I blocked a last minute extension and made the legislature work two weeks for free.
