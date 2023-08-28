On Aug. 12 Vermont Digger’s health care reporter Kristin Fountain headlined her story “Nearly all of Vermont’s hospitals are seeking double digit percentage increases in income from patient services for 2024 over 2022, setting the stage for a likely battle with health care regulators.”

At about the same time the Green Mountain Care Board, the state’s regulatory agency, issued a decision reducing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont’s individual premium rate increase request from 18.0% to 14.0% and its small group plan request from 17.5% to 13.3%.

These requests for increases are quite significant, well above the effects of overall price inflation, and without any significant increase in patient populations.

How a government regulatory board sets allowable prices is a mysterious process. I daresay 95% of our legislators have very little idea how the GMCB goes about its business. To arrive at a government-allowed increase for insurance rates, for example, the GMCB is required to “determine whether [the rates] are affordable; promote quality care; promote access to health care; protect insurer solvency; are not unjust, unfair, inequitable, misleading, or contrary to the laws of this State; and are not excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory.” This charge does not admit to an objective determination.

