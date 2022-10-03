Last week I went on a journey of exploration into the exciting world of climate change activism. My entrance portal was the Fiftieth Anniversary Celebration of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group. VPIRG has blossomed into a political action juggernaut with aggressive leadership, thousands of contributors, unquestioning media support, and a $2 million annual budget.

VPIRG currently reports 46 registered lobbyists in Montpelier, many of them canvassing the state to build support for VPIRG programs such as “Saving Vermonters Money with Clean Energy Solutions.” This seems like a curious slogan for its campaign to tax Vermonters’ motor fuel (TCI-P) and drive up their heating fuel costs (Clean Heat Standard).

The featured speaker was climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe of Texas Tech University, Chief Scientist for The Nature Conservancy and a bright star on the climate emergency speaking circuit.

Not surprisingly, I wasn’t invited to the celebration, but I am familiar with her message and refreshed my knowledge by listening to her interview by David Goodman on Vermont Digger.

