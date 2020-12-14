Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Now, with the legislature overriding Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act, the new Vermont Climate Council is in business. It has eight ex officio members from the current administration, plus 15 citizens chosen by the legislative leadership that engineered the veto override.
Interestingly, three of the four legislative leaders who made those appointments are no longer with us: Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, defeated 2-1 by Gov. Scott; Sen. Tim Ashe, defeated in the Democratic primary for Lt. Gov.; and Speaker Mitzi Johnson. Johnson was defeated in her own legislative district by two Republicans who hammered her for peddling GWSA.
From their published biographies, the 15 legislative appointees are an impressive bunch. Notable among them is Jared Duval, the executive director of the Energy Action Network (EAN), the climate activist umbrella group of businesses, nonprofits, utilities and colleges. He is one of at least eight EAN members appointed.
Another is Vermont Natural Resources Council lobbyist (the most prominent of their fourteen) Johanna Miller, coordinator of the Vermont Environment and Climate Action Network. Liz Miller, a lawyer at Green Mountain Power, was Commissioner of Public Service and point person for Gov. Peter Shumlin when he launched his climate change crusade in 2011. She later served for three years as his Chief of Staff.
